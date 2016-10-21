Match preview: Dunfermline v Hibs team news

Neil Lennon’s Hibs side travel to East End Park on Saturday without midfielders Dylan McGeouch or Danny Handling. McGeouch is out with a hamstring problem, while Handling’s long-standing battle to regain fitness after a knee injury goes on.

Marvin Bartley, however, will be available to Lennon after the red card he received against Raith Rovers last week was reduced to a yellow card.

.

This is the second time this season the 30-year-old has had his punishment removed following an appeal, with the sending off he received against Ayr United in September also being rescinded.

Defender Liam Fontaine could return to Lennon’s match squad for the first time since the Easter Road club’s 4-0 demolition of Morton at the end of August. The central defender has not played for the club due to injury since Dunfermline were beaten 2-1 at Easter Road in August.

Pars boss manager Allan Johnston will be without winger Joe Cardle, who is still out with a knee knock. Summer signing John Herron is close to a return after an ankle injury, but Johnston suggested on Thursday that this match may come too soon for him. Nat Wedderburn, however, may return to the squad.

Ex-Hibee Farid El Alagui is expected to start against his old club and has scored four goals in his last four games, and alongside strike partner Nicky Clark and midfielder Andy Geggan will likely present the most substantial threat to Ofir Marciano’s goal.

The match is the first time the two clubs have faced each other in Fife on league business since January 2012, a game Hibs won 3-2 thanks to a brace from Leigh Griffiths.

Hibs defeated the Pars earlier in the season at Easter Road, with Jason Cummings netting in a 2-1 triumph.

Click here for the latest Hibs results, fixtures and stats>>>