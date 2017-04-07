McLean to retain his place as injury-hit Hibs head for Morton

Hibs take on Morton in the Championship in what is bound to be a supercharged atmosphere following the bust-up between managers and players at Easter Road a week past Wednesday.

Despite the on-pitch bust-up and ensuing war of words that followed the 0-0 draw, Hibs manager Neil Lennon and Morton manager Jim Duffy will be on the touchline with their disciplinary hearing with the SFA not scheduled until April 20.

Morton striker Kudus Oyenuga, whose red-card tackle on Jordan Forster received the bulk of Lennon’s anger, is suspended, whereas the red card flashed at Hibs defender Darren McGregor for a ‘headbutt’ on Oyenuga was lowered to a yellow on appeal yesterday, so he can play.

Hibs are without a whole host of players due to injury, with midfielders Martin Boyle (groin), Chris Humphrey (calf), defenders Paul Hanlon (pelvis) and Jordan Forster (shoulder), Callum Crane and Liam Fontaine (both ankle), all unavailable. Brian McLean will start again at centre-back alongside McGregor, with Efe Ambrose shifted to right-back unless David Gray regains full match fitness.

Morton, meanwhile, are without winger Jai Quitongo.

If Hibs win they will pull 14 points clear of Morton who have a game in hand, and could go 12 points clear at the top of the Championship if Falkirk lose to fellow play-off chasers Dundee United who also have a game in hand.

Probable Hibs XI (4-4-2): Marciano; Ambrose, McGregor, McLean, Stevenson; Bartley, McGeouch, McGinn, Keatings; Graham, Cummings. Subs from: Laidlaw, Gray, Fyvie, Holt, Harris, Shinnie, Martin, Murray.

Probable Morton XI (4-4-1-1): Gaston; Doyle, Lamie, O’Ware, Russell; Forbes, Lindsay, Murdoch, Tidser; Nesbitt; Oliver. Subs from: McGowan, Shankland, Donnelly, Scullion, McDonagh, Strapp, Tiffoney.

Referee: Bobby Madden.

Where and when: Cappielow, tomorrow, 3pm kick-off.

