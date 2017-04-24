Michael Weir: At least Hibs went down fighting in cup defence

Hibs have had a great run in the Scottish Cup over the past two seasons and although it would have been nice to get back to the final, the main thing was we went down fighting in our defence of the trophy.

Having putting so much into the match, it was agonising to lose to a deflected goal, but we can certainly take plenty positives from the way we responded to a terrible start against a good side.

Not many sides will come back from 2-0 against Aberdeen, especially in a big game like a cup semi-final. They are one of the best teams we’ll face, so that game will have given us a good insight into what we need to be prepared for next season. The main lesson, of course, is that we can’t afford to gift a Premiership side a two-goal start!

Neil Lennon’s comments about the players were pretty scathing and I think that stemmed from frustration. That’s just the way the manager is – he’s a winner and he wants to win games and win trophies. He was understandably annoyed at the way we started because the game passed the players by in the opening half hour. Ultimately that’s what cost us because we left ourselves with too much to do. We did really well to fight back, but in tight games like that, you usually need a bit of luck to go your way and we didn’t get any on the day.

It was an unfortunate day for Darren McGregor but it sums up the highs and lows of football. The previous weekend he scored a double to clinch us the title and then on Saturday, he was involved in two of the goals we lost. You certainly won’t catch me blaming Darren – he’s got nothing to be ashamed of. He’s been immense for us since he signed and he’ll be a big player for us next season.

Ultimately, the most important thing for us this term was to get promoted. I think most Hibs fans would have taken winning the title and making the semi-final of the Scottish Cup at the start of the season. It’s been a good season for us, and with three games against relegation-threatened teams to come, it would be nice to finish with a flourish and make sure everyone heads into the summer break on a high.