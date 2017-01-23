Michael Weir: Big surge in Hibs’ confidence is there to see

The confidence surging through the Hibs players was there for all to see in Saturday’s demolition of Bonnyrigg.

I always fancied us to win the tie, but I didn’t expect it to be as emphatic as it was. We were professional and ruthless in our approach, and I think the manner of the victory was a result of the belief levels the players have built up over their previous few league games.

Even though it was only a Junior side, the fact some of our attacking players got goals will add to their confidence as we look to kick on in the league. It bodes well that we look to be in such good shape at a crucial phase of the season.

We’re into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup and have given ourselves a really good platform in the league, so it’s important that we keep our foot to the floor. The possibility of another derby against Hearts in the cup should keep everyone on their toes over the next few weeks. That would be a cracking game for everyone in the city to look forward to if they can get past Raith Rovers.

We’ve got a good run of fixtures coming up over the next month or so, and there’s no reason why we can’t keep our winning run going and possibly even increase our lead. We’ve got Queen of the South away and Ayr at home in our next two games, so I’d like to think that, with the form we’re in, we’d be able to take maximum points from them.

If we can keep our form over the next month or so, we could really make it hard for Dundee United or anyone else to keep pace with us. If we wobble, however, it opens the door for the others to come back into it.

I’ve got real faith in this squad, though, and I think, with the confidence clearly back in the side after a difficult period before Christmas, they will really start to kick on. I think the further ahead we get, the stronger we’ll become, because the players will grow in confidence as they start to see the finish line. We’ve got most of our key men back from injury and, with the addition of Chris Humphrey giving us an extra dimension, we’re looking as strong now personnel-wise as we have done at any stage in the season. It’s always nice to get a new face or two in, but even if we don’t get Kris Commons back or didn’t add anyone else to the squad in this transfer window, I’d still be quite happy to go with what we’ve got for the rest of the season.