Michael Weir: Complacency could be Hibs’ biggest threat

Having finally got six points ahead, I’d like to think the rest of the teams will now struggle to keep pace with Hibs in the Championship title race.

The performance at Dumbarton wasn’t great but, as I’ve written so many times this season, all that matters is the result. We can worry about performance levels when we’re back in the Premiership.

It’s helped our cause that Dundee United have had a wee wobble over the past few weeks. Hopefully their little slump will continue a while longer and we can really turn the screw.

I’m not taking anything for granted, though – and neither should anyone at Hibs. The most important thing now is that everybody stays on their toes and we don’t become complacent. We’ve had to work hard to get into this position, and we’ll need to work hard to maintain it because there are still plenty games left for it to go wrong if we don’t apply ourselves properly.

Although we’re in a good position, I’ll only really feel we’re safe when we are about ten points clear. At the moment, anything can still happen.

Kris Commons has played a huge part in getting us clear and, if Saturday turns out to be his last game, we have to be thankful for the two match-winning goals he contributed. I’d love to keep him until the end of the season but not if it involves the club over-stretching financially. If we’ve got a genuine chance of getting a player of that quality, we’ve got to take it, but, if it’s not to be, I still feel our squad is strong enough to get the job done without him.

We have a break from the league now, and should be confident of maintaining our momentum against Bonnyrigg when we begin our Scottish Cup defence on Saturday. Although we should be looking to win fairly comfortably, we need to bear in mind that this is the biggest game of their lives, so they will raise their game to a new level. It has the potential to be a sticky afternoon, so we need to apply ourselves correctly to make sure we don’t suffer any embarrassment. The fact we’ve won the tournament at least means we can go into it with a bit less pressure on our shoulders than in previous years.