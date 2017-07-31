Michael Weir: Confidence high for Hibs’ Premiership return

Hibs can go into the league campaign in a really positive frame of mind after topping the Betfred Cup group.

Yes, some of the opposition was from the lower leagues, but, as Hearts found out, these games are not always a formality. Winning is a good habit to be in and Hibs will be feeling good ahead of the opening Premiership match against Partick Thistle.

Neil Lennon is obviously keen to bring in one or two more before the window closes, but I think he’ll be quite upbeat about the way we’ve come through the group stage. We look like we’re in good shape and ready to go. Even if we don’t sign anyone else before Saturday, I’d be more than happy to start the season with the squad we’ve currently got.

I think we look really strong in most areas and, although Partick are a good side who won’t make it easy for us, I think we have enough about us to get out the blocks with a victory.

No-one will be more confident than Simon Murray – he’ll be feeling really good about himself after getting seven goals in his first four games for the club. Simon was probably our lowest-profile summer signing, but he’s really stepped up and made his presence felt. His work rate is phenomenal – I’ve not seen many strikers work as hard as he does – and he’s physical.

He’s maybe not the most technically-gifted player we’ve had but all his other attributes certainly make up for that. He’s a centre-back’s nightmare.

Players can struggle when they step up to a big club like Hibs, but Simon seems to be relishing the challenge.

His appetite’s great and he looks like a player eager to show he can handle playing at this level. I hope he can get another goal on Saturday and then his confidence should go through the roof.

I’m really excited about this weekend’s game. After where we’ve been for the last three years and the struggle we’ve had to win promotion, I can’t wait to see us back playing in the Premiership, where we belong. It’s all about building steadily for the long-term so we don’t necessarily need to go straight in and finish second. The main thing is that we are competitive and aren’t scrambling about the bottom six like we were in our last few years in the top flight.