Michael Weir: Easter Road title party would reward fans

This certainly won’t go down as a vintage title procession, but no-one at Hibs should be too concerned by that.

The only objective for this season was to make sure we got promoted back to the Premiership, and I think it’s safe to say we’re as good as there now.

I would have hoped to have had it done and dusted before now, but it’s been pretty clear for some time that we weren’t going to win it as emphatically as we would have liked. There is no disputing the fact we have been the strongest team, though, and it would be wonderful if we could seal the title in front of a full house at Easter Road this Saturday.

I’m not convinced that will happen because I can see Falkirk beating St Mirren but, if we beat Queen of the South, only goal difference can stop us, so I think we could still enjoy a bit of a party at Easter Road. The players will want to win it on Saturday in front of their own fans rather than rely on a favour when we’re not playing or anything like that. After three testing years in this division, the supporters will come out in their numbers on Saturday hoping to see us finally get over the line, so it would be great if we could do it and then have no distractions on the day of our Scottish Cup semi-final the following weekend.

The manager is understandably a bit agitated that we’ve not been able to close it out before now, and I think every supporter shares his frustration because we’re all just desperate to get it confirmed and start focusing on making our presence felt in the top division once more.

Saturday’s game at Morton always looked like being a sticky one but, with the title in sight, I thought we’d have gone there and got the job done. Unfortunately, we were on the wrong end of a couple of dubious decisions and ended up with yet another draw.

Although there are some gripes about the fact we’ve not been winning enough games, it’s important to remember we’ve not lost many this season either. In that regard, we have added a bit of resilience.

Yes, it would have been wonderful if we had romped the league in style but, let’s face it, after three years in this division, the only thing that matters is we’re finally heading out of it.