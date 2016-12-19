Michael Weir: Flat Hibs must show far more intensity

I had a great day out with the rest of the travelling Hibs support on Saturday, but the game ruined it – it was an absolutely dreadful match!

After seeing Dundee United slip up during the day, I thought that would have given us a bit of impetus to exert our authority on Morton and get a result, but it just never happened.

The whole team looked flat – it was as if we were just going through the motions. I was really surprised by our lack of intensity. We didn’t press the game enough. If we want to pull away at the top of the league, we’ll need to show more commitment and desire than that. Morton worked away and made it hard for us but ultimately it should be down to what we do in this league. We got away with it in the end because Morton should probably have won the game.

We didn’t look like scoring until they took the lead and then we had a wee flurry when Jason Cummings scored. He gave us a wee spark when he came on and hopefully that goal will get him back on track because he’s the one player we can rely on to nick us a goal.

The lack of width in the team continues to be a concern – it was glaringly obvious again on Saturday. We’ve got plenty similar midfield players who play centrally but nobody who can operate out wide, which leaves our only width coming from the full-backs. By all accounts, the manager is looking at getting one or two wide players in, and we desperately need that.

Kris Commons is a good signing for us, although I was surprised he was thrown straight in on Saturday considering he’s not played for so long. He didn’t do too much at Cappielow, but that wasn’t a game for judging him. Once he gets up to speed and settles in, he’ll be an asset for us.

We’re desperately missing John McGinn because he gives the team a bit of thrust from midfield.

The forwards looked isolated against Morton, and it was similar at Tannadice a couple of weeks ago.

We need a bit of freshness to get us going because we’re making heavy weather of things at the moment. We’re going to need more intensity to our game if we want to win this league.