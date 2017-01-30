Michael Weir: Hibs digging out results at the right time

Saturday’s win over Queen of the South has left Hibs in total command of the title race.

Having gone eight points clear on the back of a five-game winning streak in all competitions, we have the look of champions at a crucial point in the season.

We’re not there yet, but it’s looking a lot better than it did five weeks ago. If we can just get another few wins back-to-back over the next month, I don’t see anyone catching us.

I fancied us at the start of the season but this is the most confident I’ve been at any point about our chances of winning the league. We’ve hit form at a good time, and, crucially, it’s coincided with Dundee United losing their way. It’s a long, hard season but Hibs have been able to dig the results out when it’s mattered most whereas United have lost their spark.

What’s happened to United has been similar to what happened to us last season. We fell behind Rangers early on, then worked hard to peg them back and then ran out of steam at a vital time and they cruised it in the end. United seem to have suffered the same fate after a strong effort to reel us in before Christmas. The big difference between the teams is that we had a solid base of players to start with, whereas United had to put a new group together to try and win the league, and that’s not easy. Our continuity has helped us while the addition of some experienced players like Grant Holt, Ofir Marciano, Chris Humphrey and Andrew Shinnie has helped make us stronger, especially in terms of our mentality.

At this time last year, we were flying but then the wheels came off. I don’t see that happening with the current team because of the extra experience the manager has brought in. Last year, I always felt we lacked experience when it really mattered in the title race. Some supporters might not always see what the older heads do, but I know from experience that guys like Holt will be a massive help to the younger players in the Hibs side. They can help pull you over the line when it matters.

We’ve got the momentum and the quality – and I’ve got no doubt we now have the mentality to seal our place in the Premiership for next season.