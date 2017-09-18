Michael Weir: Hibs need to cut out slack nature

Hibs are learning the hard way about how unforgiving the Premiership can be compared to the Championship.

The previous weekend, we lost a goal from St Johnstone’s only clear chance of the game, and then against Motherwell on Saturday we found that good teams won’t roll over and give up even when they go 2-0 down away from home.

To go 2-0 up at home, you’d expect us to be strong enough to see the game out, but we basically threw it away. We lost some terrible goals.

We’re simply not going to get away with the same slackness that might have gone unpunished a lot of the time in the Championship. There is a clear gulf in quality between the teams we’re playing against now and the teams we were playing last season. One mistake and you’re punished in this division. We’ve got to start showing that we’re mentally equipped to handle that going forward.

I can understand why the manager’s so angry because we’d put ourselves in such a strong position to get three points on Saturday. He sets high standards for the club and the players, so he’s perfectly entitled to be critical after squandering a great chance of victory like we did.

We seemed to have an early-season buzz about us and won our first two games really well against Partick Thistle and Rangers, but we’ve not capitalised on our strong start. We’ve generally been playing well enough, but I would rather we weren’t playing well and winning games.

We need to make sure we get a win against Livingston in the Betfred Cup tomorrow. It’s a good game for the players to have because they’ll be desperate to get Saturday’s match out of their system. Reaching another semi-final would go a long way to lifting the gloom from the way the weekend’s match ended but it won’t be easy because Livingston are going well in the Championship. If we take victory for granted, we’ll get punished.

We’ve still not had a clean sheet in the league and that’s a concern because I really thought we’d be strong defensively. We’ve got a good defensive unit on paper, but we’re not looking particularly secure at the moment. Neil Lennon will be disappointed by that because his teams are usually based on having a strong backline. We need to wise up quickly.