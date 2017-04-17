Michael Weir: Hibs now need to kick on and grow club

Now that Hibs are back in the Premiership, we need to kick on and maintain the momentum.

We were in a bit of a mess when we got relegated a few years ago but we look like we’re back on the right road now.

Although we’ve rebuilt well whilst in the Championship, I would never say that relegation was a good thing, especially since we spent three years in the second tier – that was difficult for the supporters to take. But we’ve had a Scottish Cup win to significantly soften the blow and now we’re back in the Premiership, so it’s a case of trying to build and grow the club now.

Before we got relegated, we were floating about the bottom six for a few years and it wasn’t particularly enjoyable. Hopefully we’ve learned from the lean years and are now ready to move forward on a consistent and long-term basis. We need to make sure relegation never happens to us again.

This is a big club that demands a good level of player and I think, as a club, we had probably forgotten that in the years prior to relegation. I’m not saying we should be throwing crazy money at building the squad but we need to make sure we are always trying to recruit players befitting of one of the biggest clubs in the country.

I don’t think we need massive changes this summer, but we certainly shouldn’t rest on our laurels. Every year, we should be looking to improve the squad where we can. That’s what big clubs do, and Neil Lennon knows that. Next season will be a step up, and we need to make sure we’re prepared for that if we want to go up and make an impact in the Premiership. The manager will be well aware that we’ll not get away with some of the slack performances we’ve produced at times this year. We’ve got a great chance to kick on and get back to the level we should be at, and we need to make sure we seize it.

In the short-term, getting the title tied up means we can go into Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen on a high. The fact we secured it with a really strong performance against Queen of the South means the players will be feeling really good about themselves. They are entitled to fancy their chances.