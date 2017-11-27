Michael Weir: Hibs should have gone for the jugular

For Hibs to have taken just one point from our past two games is very disappointing because we could have been in a really good position if we’d won even one of them.

The St Johnstone game was just one of those bad days at the office that crop up every now and then, but the Hamilton game was definitely a case of two points that got away because we should have won it.

We were cruising at 1-0 and never looked in any danger. After we went in front, we seemed to concentrate on just keeping the ball rather than trying to make sure we turned the screw with a second goal.

Our possession was good but that alone doesn’t win you games – you have to have that bit of penetration.

We seemed to slow the game down a bit and it suited Hamilton because it allowed them to stay in the game when we should have been going for the jugular.

We dominated the game but ultimately we didn’t capitalise, which was the case in a few away games earlier in the campaign.

We’ve been playing really well for most of the season but the key thing is that we get the points to reflect that, I don’t want Hibs to become known as the team who play nice football but don’t get the results they deserve.

Domination means nothing if you’re not winning games so hopefully this is something that doesn’t continue to be a problem throughout the season.

I accept we’ll have bad days when we just don’t play well, or when luck goes against us, but when we are as dominant as we have been in the draws away to Hamilton, Dundee and St Johnstone, we really have to be coming away with victories. With Hearts and Rangers struggling for form at the moment, this is a really good chance for Hibs to pull away and open a gap on our main rivals.

We’ve got another chance to get back on the horse away at Partick Thistle next week. It won’t be easy, but it’s certainly a winnable game for a team of Hibs’ quality. If we can play the way we have been playing for the bulk of this season, we’ve got to fancy ourselves to come away with the points, but we need to be that bit more clinical.