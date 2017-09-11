Michael Weir: Hibs will soon get rewards for fine displays

Hibs should take real heart from the performance against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Going to McDiarmid Park is one of the toughest tests we’ll face all season, so to go there and dominate the way we did bodes really well. It’s obviously disappointing that, having done so well and created so many openings, we didn’t get the three points. But, on paper, a point in Perth can never can be considered a bad result, especially when we had been a goal behind.

We’re still a team trying to find our feet in a new division, but I’m certainly encouraged by the way we’ve started the season. The only disappointment is that we’ve now dominated in Perth and at Dundee and only come away with two points.

One of the main positives from Saturday was the display of John McGinn. He strikes me as being a really good character so it doesn’t surprise me that he was able to come back and put in such a strong performance after all the speculation about his future. He’s got a great mentality – he’s clearly just brushed it all aside and concentrated on his football, which is what all players should do in that situation. It could have affected him but, if anything, it seems to have spurred him on. This is his third season at Hibs and I feel like we’re going to see the best of him in the coming months. Great credit to him for responding so well.

The main negative from the weekend is the news that Darren McGregor is facing a wee spell on the sidelines. Everybody knows how highly I rate Darren, so it’s always going to be a blow to lose a player of his stature. Although he’ll be a loss, at least we’ve got plenty cover at centre-back to hopefully see us through his absence. Central defence is probably the one area of the pitch Neil Lennon will feel he can handle losing a player to injury because of the depth of quality we’ve got.

The defence will have to be switched on against Motherwell on Saturday because they carry plenty threat and have been picking up some good results. It’ll be two in-form teams going head to head but, if we play as we have done in our last couple of games, I’d like to think we’ll finally get our reward.