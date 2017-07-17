Michael Weir: It’s all shaping up well at Hibs

There have been murmurs of discontent from some Hibs supporters about how this summer has gone so far, but I’m reasonably content about how things are shaping up.

There were always likely to be changes and I think the club had a good idea that Jason Cummings would be on his way. But I think we’ve recruited well – we’ve signed some good experienced players in Ofir Marciano, Efe Ambrose, Steven Whittaker and Danny Swanson, and I think Simon Murray will bring a different dimension to our attack. He works really hard and sometimes a hard-working striker can cause teams just as many problems as a clinical finisher.

For any striker going to a new club, but especially stepping up to a big club like Hibs, the pressure is on straight away to get goals, so Murray will be delighted to have hit the net early against Montrose.

We obviously still need to get in at least one and probably two quality strikers, but, as supporters, we need to be patient. We can’t just go signing strikers for the sake of it – we need to make sure we get the right ones, guys mentally able to handle the demands of playing for Hibs. I’ve said it plenty times before but playing for Hibs is a totally different ball game to playing for St Johnstone or Motherwell – we need to make sure the players we sign are equipped for that. We can’t be diving into the transfer market just to add numbers – we’ve got to get the right types in.

We’ve had some decent results in pre-season, and the Montrose game would have been another good step for the players in terms of confidence and fitness. Friday’s game against Ross County will give us a better idea of where we are at in terms of our preparation for the league campaign.

I’m upbeat about the season ahead. My only concern is that people get too concerned with finishing in the top four. Although we all think we’ve got a really good squad on paper, people need to remember that we are jumping up a level and playing against tougher opposition. If you’re not at it in this league, you could easily lose four in a row. If we do finish in the European places, that’ll be brilliant. But the main thing is that we continue to show progression and keep building the club and the fanbase.