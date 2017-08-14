Michael Weir: Lennon has given Hibs a big-club mentality

Saturday’s win over Rangers was a fantastic result but it didn’t come as a great surprise to me because Hibs have got a very capable group of players who have handled big games like that before.

The atmosphere wouldn’t have bothered many of the squad because most of them have played in cup finals, semi-finals and international matches or even in big matches at a full-house Ibrox. It would have been a great experience for the boys who have just come into the club, like Simon Murray and Vykintas Slivka. For them to make a real contribution to such a big game suggests we’ve found ourselves another couple of players with good mentality to go with their quality.

We’ve still to play Celtic obviously, but we’ve shown on enough occasions in the last couple of years that we’re capable of beating pretty much any team in the country. We’re now becoming a winning club again, with Neil Lennon ensuring there is a proper big club, big game mentality at Hibs. We rarely fall flat when the heat is on.

It’s been pretty much a perfect start to the season for us. Although everyone at the club was optimistic over the summer, you just never know how any team is going to handle jumping a division, so to come away with two wins out of two against sides who finished in the top six last season is brilliant. If you don’t hit the ground running, you can find yourself in trouble early in a season, as we have found in the recent past, so to get six points this early gives us a bit of leeway and should allow us to relax.

I don’t think any team will be looking forward to facing us at the moment because we’re on a roll. We’ve started really confidently. We’re a very good side away from home and have shown we’re capable of dominating possession. I’m hoping we can turn Easter Road into a fortress, with crowds of close to 20,000 at every game, because that will help us stay up towards the top end of the table throughout the season.

We’ve got another chance to get three points at home to Hamilton on Saturday, so if we can win that, we’ll be flying. It won’t be easy but we’ve got a really strong squad who should have enough about them to get the result.