Michael Weir: Perfect way to show Hibs are back

What a really impressive way for Hibs to return to the Premiership.

We had a big support who were expecting a win, so the team showed real character to cope with falling behind.

Once we got going, we were well worthy of our win. You could see early on that Partick were a decent side, and I think the Hibs players probably thought ‘hang on a minute, we’re playing at a higher level now’ and then they raised their game. But once we got a hold of the game, we looked really comfortable.

Partick passed the ball but never really looked a threat after Kris Doolan went off, whereas we looked dangerous every time we went forward. We looked a lot stronger than them, although they were missing a few big players.

It was great to see the stands full and back to the way it should be at Easter Road. I think we’re going to take a bit of beating at home if we can play at that level every week.

As a unit, we looked really strong, but I was particularly impressed again by Simon Murray, who worked hard and deserved his goal. Anthony Stokes is clearly not fit but you could see glimpses of his quality when he came on and calmed the game down a bit.

It was really encouraging to see the quality we had on the bench compared to what Partick had. Neil Lennon’s certainly got plenty options to pick from for our trip to Ibrox on Saturday. We’ve still got David Gray and Darren McGregor to come into the mix as well so we’re looking really strong. With those two available and the likes of Stokes and Vykintas Slivka knocking on the door for a start, the manager’s got some big decisions to make. I just hope Marvin Bartley’s fit because we need to be strong in certain areas and he’s exactly the type of player we need at a place like Ibrox.

I really fancy our chances. I’m not saying we’ll definitely win because Ibrox is a really difficult place to go no matter how Rangers are playing, but we’re certainly capable of causing them problems. They won’t be relishing the prospect of coming up against us, that’s for sure, because we’ve shown on plenty occasions in recent seasons that we won’t be intimidated by anyone.