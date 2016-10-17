Michael Weir: Point reasonable but Hibs must find way to win

As was the case at Queen of the South last month, a point was probably a reasonable outcome for Hibs considering we were down to ten men for a large chunk of the game at a tough venue.

Red cards in three of our last five games certainly hasn’t helped our plight, so I’ve got sympathy with the players in that regard, but the fact is we’re talking about Hibs, one of the biggest clubs in Scotland, playing in the second tier – we simply need to find a way to win these games.

Although we’re top of the league after Queens lost, the concern is that other teams are now closing in fast, with the top five in the league separated by only four points. Even Morton, in sixth place, are only six points off the top. That’s not a scenario I envisaged at the end of August and it means that, as well as us coming under pressure, other teams will also take confidence and start to believe they can challenge us.

The only positive from our recent winless streak is that we somehow find ourselves at the top of the league. The way our recent form has been, we could easily have slipped a bit off the pace.

With the squad we have, we should have been seven or eight points clear by this stage, but, equally, considering how the last month or so has gone, we’re probably fortunate even to be top of the league.

I’m still confident we’ll go up but it’s looking a lot more difficult than it did a wee while back. We’ve been totally stopped in our tracks and we need a winning run to start soon because we can’t just keep saying ‘a draw’s okay’. You won’t win a title grinding out draws every week, especially in a league where your main rivals, notably Falkirk and Dundee United, look like they’re finding their form.

We need another run of victories like we had at the start of the campaign to pull away and start making the others fear us again. If we don’t start winning soon, we’re going to find ourselves in some trouble because we’re probably the most out-of-form team in the league. Certainly in the front area, we’re really struggling. We’re keeping plenty clean sheets but we need to get the balance right in attack if we’re going to start winning again.