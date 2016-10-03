Michael Weir: Spark is missing at Hibs

From the outside looking in, Hibs appear to be a team lacking confidence at the moment.

We were against a very average Dundee United side yesterday but we never truly looked like getting on top of them. To me, we seemed nervous at times and United fed off that.

We had a bit of an aura about us in the early weeks of the season but it looks like the recent setbacks have knocked the players off course. We just don’t look like the side we were in August.

I’m not overly concerned at the moment because every team gets sticky patches, but we’ll certainly need to raise our performance levels if we want to get out of this league as we’ve been very ordinary lately.

Yesterday’s result was a missed opportunity because all our main rivals had slipped up on Saturday, so it would have given us a chance to go top and reassert ourselves as the team to beat.

Unfortunately we just didn’t really get going and, as ordinary as United were, we didn’t deserve to win the game.

James Keatings came in with a point to prove and he was one of the few who really did himself justice. He scored a good goal and was our best player on the day. He looked sharp and always seemed the likeliest one to score for us.

Elsewhere, too many of our key men are not firing at the moment. I’m slightly concerned about John McGinn as he seems like he needs a wee break. He looks tired, which would be understandable given the number of games he’s had at club and international level since he came to Hibs. It may just be down to a lack of confidence, but there’s something missing from him – he just doesn’t look like the player he was last year. In my view, a wee rest wouldn’t do him any harm.

We weren’t helped by the fact Lewis Stevenson was missing and Paul Hanlon was playing out of position so hopefully his return to the side will give us a bit more balance.

Saturday’s Irn-Bru Cup game against St Mirren has now taken on added importance because if we don’t win that, we’ll have gone four games without a victory. Right now, we just look like a team in need of any kind of victory to spark us back into life.