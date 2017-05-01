Michael Weir: Star duo would benefit from another year at Hibs

There is obviously going to be speculation about the futures of a lot of the current Hibs players in the coming weeks and months, but I really hope we can keep the bulk of this team together.

The manager will know himself the importance of keeping a strong nucleus rather than simply going out and building a whole new team because if you start splitting successful sides up, that’s when you can fall on problems.

John McGinn and Jason Cummings are the two main assets who are likely to attract interest. It’s hard to say how it will pan out for those two, but they’re both still young and learning their trade and I’ve got no doubt they’d both benefit from staying at Hibs and having another year in the Premiership. Too many young players jump at more lucrative offers and it can come back to haunt them. They’re at a good club, playing regularly in big matches. The last thing they need at this stage is to go to England or wherever and become bit-part players. The rewards will come if they go when the time is right.

It was encouraging to hear the manager say that he’s keen to try and get Efe Ambrose and Ofir Marciano back for next season. Ambrose has got a level of experience that would help us in the Premiership and Neil Lennon obviously trusts him. He would be an asset in the top flight.

Marciano has shown in glimpses that he’s a very good goalkeeper. If Neil feels he’s the man he wants in that position then I’m perfectly happy with that. It will only benefit the club if we can keep hold of players of that calibre.

Grant Holt’s another whose future is in doubt but I hope we can retain him. He’s another with great experience and he looks like a real leader. He’s brought plenty to the party this season can still have a big part to play on and off the pitch if we keep him.

I’m pleased that we haven’t slackened off since winning the title. The players’ attitude has been great in the last two league games and hopefully we can maintain that for our title party on Saturday. It’s been a long three years in the second tier, so I think everyone at the club is perfectly entitled to milk it when we get the trophy.