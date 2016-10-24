Michael Weir: Time for Hibs to go on winning run again

Now that we’ve hopefully snapped out of our autumn slump, it’s time for Hibs to kick on and start stamping our authority on this league.

Our form had become a bit concerning in recent weeks, but Saturday’s win at Dunfermline proves we’ve still got plenty about us, both in terms of spirit and quality.

Mentally, no matter how good a team you are, it’s always a test when you’re not winning games. It’s great when you’re winning every week but, it’s a whole lot harder to win games when you’ve been on a bad run, so that was a real test for Hibs to come through at East End Park.

When you’re on a run like we were, it’s easy to fear the worst when you go a goal down away from home. Plenty teams would have collapsed in that situation, especially given that the penalty looked soft, so it’s a really positive sign that they reacted positively.

Hopefully, now that we’ve finally got the win, everything will settle down again because we need to get on a run to ease the nerves and get us away from the pack.

We’ve got to be looking to beat St Mirren on Saturday and start building some momentum again. If we can do that, everybody at the club will start to feel more confident about themselves. Falkirk and Queen of the South getting beat on Saturday was a bonus, but ultimately it’s all about what we do. If we can get a good bit ahead of the pack, then we’ve got more than enough about us to win the league.

Consistency is the key now because we don’t want to be dropping points every other week and become bogged down in a dogfight where everybody’s beating each other. That’s when the nerves would really start kicking in.

The main thing about this slump we’ve had is that it came at the start of the season instead the end. We dipped at a time when we had plenty time to recover but, as we found out last season, it’s a lot harder when you dip nearer the end of a campaign.

We might not have done it the easy way, but we’re top of the league in late October and have given ourselves a good platform to kick on and start showing that we’re the best team in this league.