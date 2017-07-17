‘More signings on way’ as Hibs season tickets hit 12,000

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has insisted the Easter Road club are intent on “making a few more signings” this summer as she revealed season-ticket sales have soared above the 12,000 mark for the first time.

Supporters have been snapping up the tickets in anticipation of the club’s return to the Premiership after a three-year absence and have now smashed the previous record of 11,500.

Boss Neil Lennon made Steven Whittaker his latest signing at the weekend, the defender returning to the club join earlier arrivals Danny Swanson, Simon Murray, Efe Ambrose and Ofir Marciano. But he’s determined to bring in further new faces and Dempster has declared he has the board’s backing to do so.

She said: “Season-ticket sales for the coming season have been excellent and I’d like to thank supporters for their continued backing. “Our attendances last season were at their highest for more than thirty years and we’re looking for a packed Easter Road backing Neil and the players on our return to the Premiership. We have made some strong additions to the club over the summer and we are looking to make a few more signings for the challenge ahead.”