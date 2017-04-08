Morton 1-1 Hibs: Hibs held to a draw for 13th time this season but edge ever closer to Championship title

Hibs suffered another afternoon of frustration as, once again, they were forced to settle for a draw having put themselves in pole position with the game's first goal.

Jason Cummings had put the Easter Road side ahead with his 21st goal of the game but a poor mistake by Efe Ambrose saw Morton substitute Jamie McDonagh upended by Darren McGregor, leaving Lawrence Shankland to level from the spot to ensure a third successive draw between these clubs.

Neil Lennon was met with a handshake and a warm embrace from Morton manager Jim Duffy as he arrived at Cappielow, the two having clearly put the falling-out which followed that fracas at Easter Road ten days ago firmly behind them.

Hibs skipper David Gray returned to the side after injury, leaving Brian McLean to drop to the bench which also included Alex Harris following a long-term thigh problem and Andrew Shinnie, now over his shoulder injury.

The Easter Road side should have gone ahead in the 17th minute. Brian Graham rising to nod Gray's cross down into the path of John McGinn who totally missed the ball from only eight yards out.

The opening half-hour was something of a battle with few goalmouth incidents of note although Hibs were screaming for a penalty when Martin Boyle met McGinn's superb crossfield ball on the volley, his shot coming off the arms of Morton left back Mark Russell. But referee Bobby Madden wasn't interested,

Hibs, though broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, Jason Cummings holding off the more powerful Thomas O'Ware to get on the end of a long clearance after his goalkeeper Ofir Marciano had palmed away a Michael Doyle cross to hammer the ball beyond Cappielow No 1 Derek Gaston. And right on the stroke of half-time Gaston was unable to hold a long-range effort from McGinn but no-one from the Edinburgh side was on hand to turn home the rebound.

Morton had carried little threat but got back on level terms via the penalty spot in the 66th minute. Ambrose sold himself as he went to challenge Lawrence Shankland, the Morton striker turning him and sending McDonagh into the danger area where McGregor was tempted into a rash challenge which left Madden with no option but to point to the spot.

Shankland stepped up to send goalkeeper Ofir Marciano the wrong way to give the Greenock side a huge lift.

A neat pass from McGinn gave Graham the chance to put Hibs ahead again but the striker took the ball too close to Gaston who got down to take it at his feet.

Morton: Gaston, Doyle, Lamie, O'Ware, Russell, Forbes, Lindsay, Murdoch, Tidser McDonagh 65), Nesbitt, Oliver (Shankland 4!).

Substitutes: McGowan, Kilday, Scullion, Donnelly, Tiffoney.

Hibs: Marciano, Gray McGregor, Ambrose, Stevenson, Boyle (Harris 80), McGeouch (Shinnie 86), Bartley, McGinn, Cummings, Graham (Holt 75)

Substitutes: Laidlaw, Fyvie McLean, Keatings..

Referee: Bobby Madden

Attendance: 4229