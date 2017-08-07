Murray confident he can thrive off Stokes competition at Hibs

HIBS striker Simon Murray today insisted he intends to thrive on the pressure of having Anthony Stokes there as competition for a starting berth in head coach Neil Lennon’s side.

Murray’s penalty six minutes into the second half ensured the Easter Road outfit got their Premiership campaign off to the perfect start on Saturday, Partick Thistle beaten 3-1 in front of an attendance of more than 17,000 as Hibs celebrated their return to the top flight with a commanding victory.

First-half Martin Boyle and Steven Whittaker efforts cancelled out Chris Erskine’s opener for Thistle before Murray notched his eighth goal already this season – seven in the Betfred Cup – after Boyle was scythed down in the box by former Hibs defender Callum Booth.

The 25-year-old, who left Dundee United to sign a two-year deal in May, is certainly going about his business the right way. And despite the arrival of Stokes last week, who is now in his third spell with the club, Murray believes the Republic of Ireland internationalist’s presence can only make him a better player.

“That’s eight goals which isn’t too bad for me by this point,” Murray said. “We had someone like Anthony Stokes to bring on in the second half and that makes you perform better because you know there’s someone there waiting to come in and take your place.

“I definitely see it a positive rather than a threat because when you have quality around you then the pressure’s maybe not solely on you to score. We’ve got firepower throughout the team. The better the team is, the more chance I’ve got of scoring goals.”

Having sampled the atmosphere of a raucous Easter Road as a visiting player with United last term, Murray was delighted the shoe was on the other foot this time around.

“That’s what you dream of when you’re playing as a kid as you want to play in front of a crowd like that,” he said.

“It’s an unbelievable atmosphere. They [Hibs] filled their end when they came to Tannadice last year and I’m loving playing at Easter Road. The atmosphere’s unbelievable.”