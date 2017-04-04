Neil Lennon and Jim Duffy charged by SFA over bust-up

Hibs boss Neil Lennon and Morton manager Jim Duffy have both been issued a notice of complaint by the Scottish Football Association’s compliance officer following their touchline bust-up at Easter Road last week.

Lennon and Duffy were sent to the stand as tempers flared near the end of the Ladbrokes Championship clash, which ended 0-0.

Morton’s Kudus Oyenuga was sent off for a tackle on Jordon Forster with Hibs’ Darren McGregor dismissed for violent conduct in the aftermath.

Lennon and Duffy have been charged with alleged misconduct relating to disciplinary rule 203, as has Morton assistant manager Craig McPherson.

Both clubs have also been charged with alleged misconduct of their players and staff pertaining to disciplinary rule 204.

Lennon has been charged with adopting an “aggressive attitude” to Oyenuga, Duffy, another member of the Morton staff and match officials.

Duffy and McPherson have been charged with adopting an aggressive attitude to the Hibees head coach.

Both clubs have been charged with the same offence, that “three or more players and/or members of team staff from your club, were involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of team staff.”

A hearing will be held for all parties on Thursday, April 20 – two days before Hibs face Aberdeen in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden.