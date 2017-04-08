Neil Lennon and Jim Duffy share embrace ahead of Greenock Morton v Hibs

Neil Lennon and Jim Duffy embraced with a warm handshake and cuddle prior to the Greenock Morton v Hibernian match this afternoon to suggest recent differences have been put behind the pair.

The managers had become embroiled in an ugly spat, which had been given the tag ‘square-go-gate’, following the last meeting between the sides.

A late challenge from Morton forward Kudus Oyenuga on Hibs defender Jordon Forster towards the end of the goalless draw last month sparked a brawl between players and management.

Oyenuga’s reaction to Darren McGregor confronting him ended with Lennon being held back from the Morton manager who had ran across to the Hibs technical area.

The feud continued in the media with Lennon taking particular umbrage with comments made by Duffy.

Both managers have been cited to appear at a disciplinary hearing at Hampden later this month.