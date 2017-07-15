Neil Lennon drops interest in winger Jermaine Pennant

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon is thrilled to have completed the signing of Scotland defender Steven Whittaker on a three-year deal but has dropped interest in Jermaine Pennant.

Lennon was speaking after watching his side begin the competitive campaign with a 3-0 victory over Montrose in the Betfred Cup.

Full back Whittaker watched on from the stand at Easter Road but Lennon is looking forward to being able to call on the 33-year-old on the pitch.

Lennon said: “Steven is a great signing for us.

“He’s a model pro and brings quality and experience. He’s had a fantastic career up until now and there’s no question he’ll make us better.

“He’s 33 and players play longer now. He looks after himself and is in in great condition and in pre-season he’s looked fine running-wise so three years is no problem.”

Lennon also confirmed that he has dropped his interest in former Arsenal and Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant after the 34-year-old played in all three of the Leith side’s pre-season matches.

Lennon added: “There’s nothing for Jermaine Pennant at the minute but we might review it later on.

“We were pleased with what he brought but we have prioritised other positions.”

New striker Simon Murray opened the scoring with a header in the 12th minute before namesake Fraser added a second with a low drive in the 22nd minute.

Simon Murray secured his brace with another header in the 53rd minute before Brian Graham converted a penalty in the 88th minute.