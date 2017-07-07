Neil Lennon ‘hopes to get closer’ to Steven Whittaker Hibs deal

Neil Lennon has revealed Hibs are edging closer to bringing Steven Whittaker back to Easter Road, but admitted a move for Cambridge midfielder Luke Berry was definitely off.

Whittaker played 174 games for the Capital club, winning the CIS Insurance Cup in 2007 before making a £2million move to Rangers. The 33-year-old is now a free agent after being released by Norwich City and has been linked for a number of weeks with a return to Hibs.

And now Lennon has confirmed the former Scotland internationalist is firmly in his sights, saying: “We are in talks with Steven so we are hoping to get closer in the next few days.”

Although he confirmed Hibs’ interest in Berry was at and end, Lennon refused so disclose why. “That’s private, I don’t want to make that public,” he said.

Lennon also insisted speculation that Scottish Cup goalscoring hero Anthony Stokes could become a Hibs player for a third time was nothing more than that, adding: “He is a Blackburn Rovers player.

“Until we get a player into the building and signed, there is nothing definite.”