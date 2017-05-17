Neil Lennon hoping to land Ambrose and Marciano at Hibs

Neil Lennon has revealed Hibs are locked in talks aimed at bringing Efe Ambrose back to Easter Road, while he is still hopeful of clinching a deal to sign Israeli goalkeeper Ofir Marciano.

But the Hibs boss insisted reports linking him with moves for a clutch of former Celtic players were nothing more than speculation, joking that Tottenham Hotspur’s £12 million midfielder Victor Wanyama would be the next on his list.

Although Lennon has succeeded, as he wanted, to keep the nucleus of the squad which has returned the Capital club to the Premiership intact, skipper David Gray, Darren McGregor, Lewis Stevenson, Marvin Bartley and Ross Laidlaw having all signed new deals, he is intent on adding further quality.

He’s made no secret of the fact he’d like to see Nigerian internationalist Ambrose return, the defender having become a firm favourite with the Hibs support after he made the move from Celtic to Edinburgh on an emergency loan, while Marciano, who spent the season on loan from Ashdod in his homeland, also impressed.

Lennon is still awaiting replies from Fraser Fyvie, Martin Boyle and Liam Fontaine to the offers they have been made but wants to bring in new faces as he is intent on seeing Hibs make an impact on their return to the top flight after a three year absence.

He said: “We have already got Danny Swanson [from St Johnstone] in, we have talks with Efe ongoing and hopefully we will get Ofir back.

“I think sometimes momentum is important going into a new season so on top of what we have we want to add some quality – watch this space.”

In recent days Lennon has been reported as being interested in bringing striker Anthony Stokes back to Easter Road for a third time, the pair having been photographed enjoying a drink together in Dublin, while Kris Commons, who played five matched for Hibs in a short emergency loan deal in mid-season, will see his Celtic contract come to an end in the next few weeks.

Former Hoops defender Kelvin Wilson has become the latest said to be open to a move to Hibs, the 31-year-old, a free agent having left relegated English Championship side Rotherham United, revealing: “I have spoken to Lenny. I do not know what is going to happen next.”

But asked about the possibility of the likes of Commons and Wilson coming to Easter Road, Lennon said: “I’m linked to every ex-Celtic player. The next one will be Hooper [sold by him to Norwich City for £5 million but now with Sheffield Wednesday] and Wanyama, but they are just out of my price range.”