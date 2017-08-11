Neil Lennon: I’ll thrive on hot reception from Rangers fans

Neil Lennon will “thrive” on the hot reception he is sure to get when he takes his Hibs side to play Rangers at Ibrox on Saturday.

The last time Lennon was in the Govan as Celtic boss in 2012 he watched from the media room having been banned from the dugout for the second half by the referee Calum Murray.

To add to the spice of the keenly-awaited Ladbrokes Premiership encounter, it will be the first meeting between the two clubs since the 2016 William Hill Scottish Cup final where David Gray scored a stoppage-time winner for Hibs before a pitch invasion led to clashes and several arrests.

Speaking at Hibs’ training ground, the Northern Irishman was asked about how he might be greeted by the Gers fans.

He said: “I wouldn’t say welcoming no, but it will be loud I imagine. I expect just the usual.

“I thrive on that sort of thing and I want my players to do that as well

“You wouldn’t be a human being if you could just bat it off all the time.

“There are some difficult things you have to listen to, regarding your heritage, your family or your background.

“You don’t ever get used to it, but you can draw some strength from it.”

