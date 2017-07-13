Neil Lennon satisfied with Efe Ambrose’s AWOL explanation

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon insists he’s satisfied with the explanation given by Efe Ambrose after the Nigerian defender finally reported back for pre-season training on Thursday.

Ambrose, who signed a two-year deal with the Easter Road club after a successful emergency loan spell last season, had gone AWOL following his summer break.

Although unhappy at the 28-year-old’s prolonged absence, Hibs boss Lennon says the issue has been dealt with.

Ambrose was seen heading back out onto the training pitches on Thursday afternoon as his team-mates began drifting away from East Mains, but he won’t be involved in tomorrow’s Betfred Cup match against Montrose for which winger Danny Swanson is suspended after picking up two bookings while playing for St Johnstone in last season’s competition.

“The eagle has landed,” joked Lennon, who believes the player will be fit for next Friday’s League Cup clash with Ross County.

“The hatchet has been buried – in his head. No, it’s been dealt with. He was off until Monday and had a personal issue. There was a slight communication problem, but he is here now, he is fine and he is in good health. That’s the end to it.

“I’m satisfied with his explanation. He’s not the type to blank anyone or be malicious about it. He is a good professional. He did have an issue and has explained that fully and it’s fine. But you still have to deal with that internally.”