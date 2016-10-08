Neil Lennon says Irn-Bru have brought a new flavour to Cup

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has welcomed the introduction of clubs from Northern Ireland and Wales into the Irn-Bru Cup, revealing: “I won’t be adverse to going to Belfast for the weekend, or Cardiff.”

Two teams from both the Northern Ireland and Welsh Premier Leagues were invited into the competition, entering at this weekend’s stage involving the last 16 teams although Hibs managed to avoid Belfast-based Crusaders and Linfield, as well as Bala Town, and The New Saints from Wales in being drawn against familiar opponents in Championship rivals St Mirren.

But Lennon welcomed the presence of teams from outwith Scotland saying: “I think it creates a bit of freshness and interest. It’s an interesting concept and we’ll see how it works. I wouldn’t have been adverse to going to Belfast for the weekend, or Cardiff. I’m all for it. I think it’s good.”

There is a chance, of course, that Hibs could find themselves pitched against such opposition provided they take care of basement outfit St Mirren at Easter Road today and to that end Lennon insisted he won’t be making wholesale changes having fielded what was regarded as very much a second-string side in the previous round against Highland League side Turriff United.

Lennon’s decision was vindicated with a 3-0 win, but with a desire to win the trophy, the Hibs manager will be putting out his strongest possible side although midfielder John McGinn will be absent, part of the Scotland squad which will face Lithuania in tonight’s World Cup qualifying match at Hampden.

Revealing club captain David Gray has recovered from the injury which forced him to quit at half-time against United, he said: “I don’t want to take the competition lightly. Changing the squad for Turriff proved to be the right decision but as far as St Mirren goes, I don’t plan to make wholesale changes for this one.”

While some may decry the status of a cup which is staged without the participation of Premiership clubs, Lennon has no such reservations. He said: “It’s a cup competition and one I’d like to win. Like all cups in the early stages, people say ‘I’m not interested’.

“But when you get to the semi-finals and the final, there is real interest there, I would like to progress in it.”

Although his team haven’t won in their last three outings, taking just two points from a possible nine, Lennon firmly believes they are playing better than results might suggest, a point he highlighted to his players by sitting them down to watch a re-run of the first half of the United game.

He said: “I don’t think we’re playing badly at all. I said to the boys this week that we’ll play worse and win.”

• Hibs’ Championship match away to Falkirk on Hogmanay will now kick-off at 12.30 pm that day rather than 3 pm.