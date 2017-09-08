Neil Lennon wants to win trophies after signing Hibs deal

Neil Lennon intends to make Hibs a “big force in Scottish football” following yesterday’s confirmation that the manager has signed a new contract until 2020.

After steering the Hibees to promotion and a Scottish Cup semi-final in his first season in charge, the 46-year-old Northern Irishman has committed himself to the Easter Road club for the next three years.

“I’m delighted to get the contract sorted, it gives me incentives and targets to work on now and hopefully a bit of stability for the club,” he said. “I hope the fans are as pleased as I am, I’m not too sure the players are! I’ve got a target that I want to make Hibs a big club, a big force in Scottish football. I’m enjoying the challenge that lies ahead, the infrastructure is great, the players have been brilliant in everything we’ve asked of them.”

When asked to outline his ambitions, Lennon said: “Trophies, hopefully results, league finishes. I want to be up there, or try to be up there with Aberdeen, Rangers. I think most of the clubs are still way behind Celtic but if we can get into that second bracket then I think that would be suitable for a club of this size. It might take a bit of time but hopefully over the three years we can achieve that and be consistent at doing that as well.”