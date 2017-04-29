No home advantage as Hibs face Glasgow in League Cup semi-final

Hibs Ladies boss Chris Roberts is adamant his side won’t have any home advantage tomorrow when Glasgow City visit Ainslie Park on Scottish League Cup duty (3pm kick-off).

The Hibees are the cup holders and opted to switch venues this year having used Broxburn Athletic’s Albyn Park for the past couple of seasons. Although delighted to have the excellent facilities at Spartans Academy at their disposal, the Capital side have only had two fixtures at the North Pilton venue so far this season.

And Roberts, who also led his side to Scottish Cup glory in November, doesn’t think his team’s opponents can have any grievances.

“Other than the couple of home games we’ve had this year, we’ve probably played at Ainslie Park the same amount as Glasgow City have,” Roberts said. “A lot of semi-finals and finals are played there so City have had as much time on the pitch as we have had. It’s nice to have the match in Edinburgh though because a lot of these games are played elsewhere.

“We know it’s going to be tough. City are very organised, they move the ball well and are very dangerous at set-plays. It will be different from the games we played against them last year but equally as tough. We’ll certainly be going into the game hoping we can secure our place in the final.”

The first semi-final to be played at Ainslie Park tomorrow sees Spartans Women take on Celtic (noon kick-off).