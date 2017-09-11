No SFA action on Neil Lennon’s Ibrox celebration

Neil Lennon will not be punished by the SFA for his touchline conduct at Ibrox.

The Hibs boss sparked controversy with his celebration of his side’s equaliser during last month’s 3-2 victory over Rangers.

One Rangers fans’ group called for police intervention and accused Lennon of ‘a clear attempt to incite trouble’ after he cupped his ears and made a gesture towards the main stand.

The furore even led to the former Celtic player and manager being the subject of alleged death threats.

The SFA’s investigation of events at the game was not time-sensitive and was overtaken by a busy period for compliance officer Tony McGlennan and the judicial panel dealing with ‘fast-track’ red-card appeals.

However, it is now known that no action has been taken against Lennon, who has a suspended two-game ban hanging over him following a bust-up with Morton manager Jim Duffy last season.