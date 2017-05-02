Norwich defender Steven Whittaker linked with return to Hibs

Former Hibs defender Steven Whittaker has been linked with a return to Easter Road ten years after leaving the club for Rangers before moving on to Norwich City.

The 32-year-old, who made 140 appearances for Hibs between 2002 and 2007, has fallen out of favour with the Canaries and is out of contract at the end of the season. According to the Scottish Sun, he is open to returning to Scotland.

Whittaker, capped 31 times by Scotland, was back at Easter Road a few weeks ago as the CIS League Cup winning side of 2007 was reunited and Hibs boss Neil Lennon is said to be hopeful of adding his experience to his squad as the Capital club prepare for a return to the Premiership.

However, it is understood Hibs may face competition for Whittaker’s signature with Capital rivals Hearts keen to find a replacement for Callum Paterson, who is set to leave Tynecastle under freedom of contract.