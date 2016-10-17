Officials not doing their jobs – Hibs striker Grant Holt

Hibs striker Grant Holt has called on referees and their assistants to “do their job” after claiming the Easter Road outfit should have been awarded three penalties as they were held to a no-scoring draw by Raith Rovers.

The veteran hitman was adamant he was twice held by Raith’s Iain Davidson and that referee Stephen Finnie should also have been pointing to the spot when he flicked the ball onto the hand of Rovers defender Jean-Yves M’Voto.

Holt also questioned the consistency of decisions made as Hibs were reduced to ten men for the third time in their last four Championship matches, midfielder Marvin Bartley shown a straight red card following a first-half clash with Bobby Barr. Holt, the only Hibs player to be booked while five opponents were shown the yellow card, said: “I don’t want to batter referees, it’s a tough job they have to do. It’s fast and furious.

“He’s booked me for an elbow. I’ve flicked the boy in the eye with my finger. I asked if he was alright and he said he was fine. One of their boys makes four fouls in the first half, he’s taken Fraser Fyvie out twice and Marvin and he hasn’t booked him. Where’s the common sense?”

Turning to the spot-kicks, he believes Hibs should have been awarded, the 35-year-old said: “I probably get away with things at times. I’m not going to go on about getting knocked over, the grappling, the headlocks.

“But then you go into the box and someone has two arms around you and the linesman [Ross Haswell], who has one job on the pitch, tells you he can’t see it. The ref says ‘no holding’ and then that happens. I don’t get it.

“I’ve got a linesman telling me he couldn’t see me getting pulled over in the box. “That’s his job to get an angle to see what’s going on. Twice he missed it. And then there’s a handball.

“I glance it on and it hits the lad’s hand and he gives a foul against me. They have to make a decision, but they can’t keep going against us. It can’t keep happening.

“We’ve had three sendings-off in our last five games and that tells you everything you need to know about the luck we are getting at the moment.”

Holt firmly believes Hibs have been the victims of rough justice in recent weeks, decisions which have cost the Edinburgh club precious points although they end the first quarter of the season at the top of the Championship table, albeit on goal difference.

He said: “Look at it, Queens were unbeaten and we went on their patch, astroturf or whatever you want to call it, a hard floor, and got a draw with ten men.

“We were 1-0 up against Ayr and absolutely cruising. The red card helped them massively, and it was the same at Raith. It can’t keep happening. Questions have to be answered.

“As Marv said ‘I might as well go and put in proper tackles because every time I breath on someone I get red-carded. So I might as well go out, put myself about and do it properly’”.