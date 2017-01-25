Oli Shaw bags double as Hibs Under-20s go four points clear

A double from on-song hitman Oli Shaw helped Hibs Under-20s beat St Mirren 3-2 to move four points clear at the top of the SPFL Development League today.

The 18-year-old secured victory with a brilliant last-minute free-kick in a match at East Mains which marked midfielder Danny Handling’s first appearance of any kind since sustaining a knee injury in pre-season.

Goals from Fraser Murray and Shaw had Hibs 2-0 up but St Mirren roared back and looked to have earned a point when they levelled the scores late on. However, Shaw had other ideas and settled the match when he fired a powerful free-kick high into the snet from the edge of the box.

Handling played 57 minutes before being replaced while striker Brian Graham was the only other established first-team player to feature.

Eighth-placed Celtic look to be Hibs’ main rivals for the Development League title. Although they are ten points behind, the Parkhead youngsters have five games in hand.