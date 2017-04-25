Oli Shaw continues prolific Hibs Under-20s form with treble

Oli Shaw continued his sensational scoring run for Hibs Under-20s as he bagged a hat-trick in the 4-0 SPFL Development League win over Partick Thistle at Oriam.

Shaw has been prolific for the Hibs youngsters this season and surely would have been in contention for a start in the senior team’s match against Raith Rovers had he not been on loan at Stenhousemuir this season. Even still, Lennon has high hopes for the 19-year-old and is expected to be part of the squad that makes the step up to the Ladbrokes Premiership next season.

Even though the Hibees’ Development League title hopes ended at Ross County last week, Grant Murray’s men were motivated and pressured the Jags right from the off. Their persistence paid off on 18 minutes when Sean Mackie’s cross found its way to Callum Donaldson, who made no mistake with a close-range header.

Shaw then made it 2-0 on 35 minutes when he converted Kevin Waugh’s cross and the Scotland Under-19 international added his second from the penalty spot before completing his hat-trick with just seconds remaining.

Hibs Under-20s: Dabrowski, Donaldson, Mackie (Shanley 88), Porteous, Waugh, O’Connor, Watson, Stirling, Shaw, I Murray (Smith 88), Gullan. Unused subs: Paton,, P Martin.