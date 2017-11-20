Oli Shaw rescues point for Hibs Under-20s at Dundee United

Have your say

Oli Shaw salvaged a point for Hibs Under-20s in the SPFL Development League as they drew 2-2 away at Dundee United.

The young Hibees took the lead on nine minutes when centre-half Ryan Porteous rose highest to nod home Fraser Murray’s corner.

United, however, levelled on 41 minutes when Matty Smith blasted the ball past Hibs keeper Kevin Dabrowski.

The hosts edged ahead right after half-time when Dom McMeekin netted, but Shaw responded on 65 minutes when he beat Josh Donaldson from a tight angle.

Dabrowski made a fine save from Archie Thomas late on to hold on to a draw.