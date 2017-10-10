Oli Shaw scores hat-trick as Hibs kids slam five past Saints

Oli Shaw claimed a hat-trick and hit the bar twice as Hibs crushed St Johnstone 5-0 in the SPFL Development League at Oriam.

Jamie Gullan had fired the Easter Road youngsters into a tenth-minute lead, drilling a low shot across Saints goalkeeper Ben McKenzie before Shaw scored his first, turning Andrew Blake’s cross into the net.

Shaw added Hibs’ third in the 34th minute before hitting the bar. Watched by boss Neil Lennon and his assistant Garry Parker, Shaw notched his third midway through the second half after latching onto Blake’s through ball.

Midfielder Adam Watson made it five for Hibs two minutes later after Callum Crane and Shaw had been denied by goalkeeper McKenzie and the bar respectively.

Hibs: Dabrowski, Blake O’Connor 86), Campbell, Waugh, Crane (Gallantes 81), Watson, Stirling, S Martin, I Murray (Donaldson 70), Shaw, Gullan. Substitutes not used: P Martin, Mackie, Paton.