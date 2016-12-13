Oli Shaw scores hat-trick as Hibs Under-20s go clear at top

Oli Shaw claimed a hat-trick as Hibs defeated Partick Thistle 3-0 in their top-of-the-table clash to push the Easter Road side’s Under-20s three points clear in the SPFL Development League.

Shaw claimed the first of his goals in the 30th minute, beating Partick goalkeeper Conor Cullen to a through ball, before meeting Innes Murray’s cross nine minutes later to double Hibs’ lead.

And the 19-year-old got his third seven minutes from time, heading home Sean Mackie’s cross. Lewis Allan hit the post with a shot from 25 yards.

Hibs: P Maratin, Porteous, Waugh, Crane, Donaldson, S Martin, I Murray (F Murray 84), Mackie, Gullan (Smith 89), Shaw (Watson 89), Allan.