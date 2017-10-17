Oli Shaw scores twice in Hibs Under-20s’ win at Partick

Teenage striker Oli Shaw continued his excellent form for Hibs Under-20s as he fired home a double in a 3-1 win away at Partick Thistle in the SPFL Development League.

The young Hibees were in excellent form at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium and raced into an early lead in the opening minute when 19-year-old Shaw, who was partnered by Lithuanian international Deivydas Matulevicius in attack, pounced on some slack defending and coolly finished past Jamie Sneddon in the Jags goal.

It took just eight minutes for Hibs to double their lead when left-back Callum Crane drove home an unstoppable shot.

Hibs were threatening to run riot, but it took them until the 41st minute to add to the scoresheet, Shaw on hand again to finish.

Hibs took their foot off the gas in the second half, although both Matulevicius and Fraser Murray had chances to add to the visitors’ tally.

Thistle did grab a goal back on 72 minutes though when Neil McLaughlin headed a James Stokes cross past Kevin Dabrowski. It proved, however, to be merely a consolation for the well-beaten hosts.

Hibs Under-20s: Dabrowski, Blake, Crane, Campbell, Waugh, Stirling, F Murray, S Martin, Gullan, Shaw, Matulevicius. Subs: P Martin, O’Connor, I Murray, Watson, Gallantes, Paton.