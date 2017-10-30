Paul Hanlon called up to Scotland squad for Netherlands friendly

Paul Hanlon has been named in Malky Mackay’s Scotland squad to face the Netherlands in Aberdeen next month.

The Hibs defender has been in fine form for Neil Lennon’s side this season, and could win his first cap for the senior squad five years after his last appearance for the Scotland Under-21 side.

• READ MORE - Lewis Stevenson tips Hibs team-mate Paul Hanlon for Scotland call-up

Hanlon won 23 caps for the Under-21 side on top of ten for the Under-19s, and has captained both underage squads.

Interim boss Mackay has also called up Hearts captain Christophe Berra and Hanlon’s Easter Road team-mate John McGinn, while there are also spots for former Hearts favourite Callum Paterson, now at Cardiff City, and Nottingham Forest’s ex-Hibs striker Jason Cummings.

Cummings has netted four times since joining Forest from Hibs during the summer, including a brace against Newcastle United in a 3-2 victory in the Carabao Cup.

Paterson, who suffered a serious knee injury in December last year, only returned to first team action for Cardiff in their match against Middlesbrough on 21 October, coming on as an 89th-minute substitute.