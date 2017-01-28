Queen of the South 0 - 1 Hibernian: Hibees go eight points clear in title race

John McGinn claimed his third goal of the season as Hibs fought out a narrow victory over Queen of the South to tighten their grip at the top of the Championship table.

The midfielder struck the only goal of the game seven minutes into the second half, earning the Easter Road outfit a fifth successive victory.

Hibs enjoyed the bulk of possession throughout the first half without causing Queens' goalkeeper Lee Robinson too many problems, Grant Holt, James Keatings and Andrew Shinnie all sending shots over his bar.

But Holt was left raging at fellow striker Jason Cummings who lifted a foot in an attempt to reach Lewis Stevenson's cross, succeeding only in taking it off the veteran's head when he'd have backed himself to have at least worked Robinson.

Hibs play lacked width in the first half, boss Neil Lennon having gone with a narrow midfield diamond, leaving full-backs David Gray and Stevenson to stretch play on the flanks, but the Capital side were unable to offer much in the way of penetration. The Doonhamers were happy to try and hit on the break although they, too, didn't set the alarm bells ringing too often in the visiting defence.

However, it took Hibs just seven minutes of the second half to get in front, Keatings' deep corner finding McGinn unmarked and he took the opportunity, firing in a first time shot which took a deflection as it sped through the Queens defenders beforre nestling in the back of Robinson's net.

Queens hit back immediately and it took a terrific save down low to his right hand post from Hibs goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw to deny Joe Thomson and keep the Edinburgh men on level terms. At the other end Robinson had to look just as lively as he reacted superbly to touch away Gray's powerfully struck shot on the angle.

Queen of the South: Robinson, Mercer, Dowie, Brownlie, Marshall, Carmichael (Lyle 64), Rankin, Jacobs (Dykes 72), Thomas, Thomson, Dobbie.

Substitutes not used: Atkinson, Hamill, Higgins, Murrray, Bell

Hibs: Laidlaw, Gray, McGregor, Fontaine, Stevenson, Fyvie, Shinnie, McGinn, Keatings (Forster 85), Cummings (Boyle 78) Holt (Graham 85)

Substitutes not used: Gallacher, McGeouch, Humphrey, Crane.

Referee: Steven McLean