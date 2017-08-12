Rangers 2-3 Hibs: Repeat of final as Hibees record stunning win

Hibs came from behind to claim a stunning victory over ten man Rangers in an explosive clash at Ibrox.

The Capital club found themselves a goal down after only two minutes. Alfredo Morelos powering home a header from Daniel Candeias' free- kick and had to endure a torrid test of their nerve before Simon Murray claimed his tenth goal of the season to haul them level.

The Ibrox side were reduced to ten men when Ryan Jack was shown a straight red card following a midfield melee, before James Tavernier deflected Vykintas Slivka's shot into his own net. The Lithuanian internationalist, starting his first Premiership match, gave Hibs a two goal cushion with a fierce shot before Tavernier set up a grandstand finish, heading home a second goal for Rangers.

But Hibs held on to claim a memorable win and so maintain their impressive start to the season, the travelling support taunting their rivals with chants of "There's only one Neil Lennon" on the final whistle.

The Easter Road side went behind after only two minutes as Hibs made a disastrous start, conceding a free kick only two minutes in just yards outside their own penalty area which allowed Daniel Candeias to whip in a deep cross which Morelos met with a powerful header at the back post.

And it almost went from bad to worse for the Easter Road side as goalkeeper Ofir Marciano made a hash of a clearance, knocking the ball straight to Kenny Miller who dispatched it goalwards first time only to see his effort drift wide of the target.

Feelings were running high in the febrile Ibrox atmosphere and Anthony Stokes and Tavernier escaped with sixth minute bookings after clashing on the touchline.

Hibs had been forded to endure a torrid opening 15 minutes against a Rangers side with their tails very much up, Neil Lennon urging them from the edge of his technical area to calm down and slowly they began to claw their way into the game, keeping better hold of the ball without causing Rangers too many problems.

However, it was the Glasgow side which almost doubled their lead, Josh Windass skipping past Steven Whittaker and picking out Kenny Miller, the former Hibs striker looking on in agony as his shot came back off the post.

And Hibs made the most of that left-off, Murray running at Fabio Cardosa who simply backed off letting him cut inside to drill a low shot beyond Wes Foderingham.

Tempers were boiling away under the surface and they boiled over in the 34th minute as a Slivka foul on Graham Dorrans sparked a midfield melee. Dorrans reacted to the challenge but players from both sides got themselves needlessly involved. There was a fair amount of pushing and shoving and referee John Beaton obviously saw something he didn't like from Jack who was shown a straight red card while Dylan McGeouch and Dorrans were booked for their part in the spat.

And while everyone was trying to get their head around that Hibs got themselves in front, Murray's low shot across goal broke into the path of Slivka who saw his effort break off Tavernier to leave Foderingham flat-footed as the ball crept into his net.

Foderingham prevented Hibs claiming a third before the interval, getting down to his left to fingertip John McGinn's shot from outside the penalty area round the post.

Rangers had been stunned by that Hibs comeback, manager Pedro Caixinha switching to a back three at the start of the second half with Miller dropping into central midfield but it was Murray who went close again for the Capital outfit with a right-footed shot which had Foderingham scrambling across his goal and thankful to see the ball zip wide. And the flame-haired striker wasn't far away again as he threw himself at a McGinn cross to head just off target.

The Glasgow side, however, weren't out of it and Cardoso should have done better than head wide from Dorrans corner and was made to pay as Slivka moved onto Lewis Stevenson’s throw-in to thunder a right foot shot beyond Foderingham from 25 yards.

That third goal had left Rangers and their fans rattled, Windass and Cardoso picking up yellow cards in quick succession with Efe Ambrose causing them more worries with a dipping header from a McGinn corner as simply looked sharper in every department.

Tavernier threw Rangers a lifeline with nine minutes remaining, rising to head Danny Wilson's cross back across Marciano and into the far side of his net to set up a nervy ending for Hibs boss Neil Lennon and his players

Rangers: Foderingham, Tavernier, Cardoso, Alves, Hodson (Herrera 46), Candeias (Wilson 46), Jack, Dorrans, Windass, Miller, Morelos (Pena 66)

Substitutes not used: Alnwick, Rossiter, Kranjcar, Holt.

Hibs: Marciano, Ambrose, McGregor, Hanlon, Whittaker, Slivka (Gray 89), McGeouch, McGinn, Stevenson, S Murray (Swanson 81), Stokes.

Substitutes not used: Laidlaw, Fontaine, Matulevicius, Shaw, F Murray

Referee: John Beaton