Referee for first derby of the season is confirmed

The referee for the first meeting of the season between Hibs and Hearts has been announced.

Andrew Dallas will make his Edinburgh derby debut when he oversees the clash at Easter Road on Tuesday 24 October.

Andrew Dallas has been officiating since the 2012/13 season. Picture: Michael Gillen

He made headlines after taking charge of Celtic’s 1-0 win over Dundee at the weekend after Dark Blues boss Neil McCann claimed the whistler should have awarded the visitors a penalty at Parkhead.

Dallas was the man in the middle for Norway’s 8-0 win over San Marino earlier this month and also took charge of Zlin’s Europa League clash with FC Sheriff in September.

Willie Collum has been appointed as fourth official while Graeme Stewart and Dougie Potter have been named as assistant referees.

