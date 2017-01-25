Relief for Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano over rib injury

Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano has allayed fears he faces weeks out of action, revealing he didn’t suffer a broken rib during Saturday’s Scottish Cup victory over Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Israeli internationalist was only 20 minutes into his comeback following a six-match absence after a knee operation when he collided with team-mate Liam Fontaine as they attempted to deal with a low cross.

Marciano was in obvious distress as he received treatment on the pitch then slowly walked towards the tunnel, supported by club doctor Duncan Reid. Paramedics were called to the away dressing-room and the 27-year-old was taken by ambulance to the accident and emergency department at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Hibs boss Neil Lennon revealed Marciano, on loan for the season from Israeli club Ashdod, had “taken a boot or a knee” to his back in the area of his kidney, the initial fear being he had cracked a rib.

However, Marciano today told the Evening News that, despite the power of the impact, he had escaped with badly bruised – if painful – muscles in that area.

He said: “When it happened, all sorts of things went through my head.

“It was a really hard impact but my visit to hospital showed there is nothing broken so for that I am thankful.

“I don’t know how long I will be out. It’s still very sore and I am on painkillers but hopefully it will be nowhere as long had I broken a rib. It was very disappointing for me having gone through all the rehabilitation to get myself fit again after my knee operation only to find myself injured only a few minutes into the game.”

Marciano’s injury, allied to third-choice goalkeeper Maciej Dabrowski dislocating a thumb – leaving Lennon with only Ross Laidlaw at his disposal – had raised the prospect of another goalkeeper being signed during the transfer window. However, the Hibs boss may now delay making that decision for a short time until he can get a definitive timescale for his No.1’s return.