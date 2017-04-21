Reports link Hibs with Danny Swanson and Polish striker

Hibs are reportedly close to signing Danny Swanson on a pre-contract deal, according to the Scottish Sun.

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook

Neil Lennon’s side have also been linked with a move for ex-Charlton striker Piotr Parzyszek.

Swanson is a boyhood Hibs fan who has starred for St Johnstone this season, netting 13 goals from midfield as the club remain on pace to qualify for European football.

READ MORE - Five of the best Scottish Cup semis from the last decade

Hibs have been linked with a move for the playmaker as far back as last December and could be ready to tie the deal up with promotion secured.

Parzyszek, meanwhile, is a Polish under-21 international who’s scored regularly for De Graafschap in the Dutch second tier.

The Daily Record claim Hibs are ready to swoop for him this summer when his contract expires in the Netherlands.

READ MORE - Rangers boss clocks up hours in bid to find way past Celtic