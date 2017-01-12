Riordan: Hibs must build attack around Jason Cummings

Hibs must build their attack around Jason Cummings in order to have the best chance of securing the Championship title, according to former Easter Road striker Derek Riordan.

The 21-year-old hitman has had a mixed season so far, scoring regularly whenever in the team but also enduring a two-month period from mid-October to mid-December when he wasn’t granted a start by head coach Neil Lennon.

Despite this frustrating spell on the subs’ bench, which contributed to a three-month period without a goal, Cummings is the Championship’s top scorer with 12 goals in just 13 league starts. He has struck seven more league goals than Hibs’ second-top scorer, Martin Boyle, and appears to have forced his way back into favour after starting the last two games and contributing three goals in vital victories over Falkirk and Dundee United.

Riordan insists Cummings, who has hit 55 goals in just three years in Hibs’ first team, has proved himself a reliable striker over a sustained period and has earned the right to remain in the starting line-up for the foreseeable future, starting with Saturday’s trip to Dumbarton.

“I thought it was a bit strange that Cummy was dropped,” Riordan, who hit 104 goals over two spells with Hibs, told the Evening News. “You need him in your team because he gets you goals. He showed that against Dundee United the other night. Even if he’s not doing much in a game, he still seems to pop up with a goal. I’d have Cummy up front before any of the others. You can’t leave him out the team.”