Rodgers expects Hibs target Kris Commons to stay at Celtic

Hibs’ hopes of signing Kris Commons until the end of the season have been dented after Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers revealed today he expects the midfielder to stay with the Hoops.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a 28-day spell on an emergency loan at Easter Road, scoring winning goals against Falkirk and Dumbarton for the Capital club, who now sit eight points clear at the top of the Championship table.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon had admitted he’d like to bring the former Scotland internationalist back to Edinburgh to further boost his side’s title bid.

But today Rodgers said: “I think Kris will be here until the end of the season. He has a slight issue with his back at the moment.”